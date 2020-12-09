Armenian parliament besieged by protesters demanding PM’s resignation
Thousands of protesters have converged on Armenia’s parliament building to push for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handing of fighting with Azerbaijan.
