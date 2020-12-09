‘Very fashionable to claim racism’ – Benfica boss Jorge Jesus on PSG controversy
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has claimed that complaining about racism is “very fashionable” when asked about Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players walking off the pitch during their Champions League tie.
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has claimed that complaining about racism is “very fashionable” when asked about Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players walking off the pitch during their Champions League tie.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources