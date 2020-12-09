Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Very fashionable to claim racism’ – Benfica boss Jorge Jesus on PSG controversy

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has claimed that complaining about racism is “very fashionable” when asked about Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players walking off the pitch during their Champions League tie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Benfica boss Jesus controversially claims ´all this about racism is very fashionable´

 Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has controversially claimed the discussions taking place surrounding tackling racism in football are “very fashionable”. On...
SoccerNews.com