Elton John won’t be dropping another album anytime soon: ‘I have no idea what the f**k I’m going to do next’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elton John And David Furnish Talk TikTok's Influence On AIDS Stigma



As part of a conversation on World AIDS Day, Sir Elton John and David Furnish discuss the importance of young people on TikTok helping to destigmatize HIV and AIDS. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago Sir Elton John has a huge record collection



Sir Elton John owns more than 120,000 CDs and 15,000 vinyl records, and they're all accessible to him at all times. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead winners at 2020 British LGBT Awards



Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead the winners at 2020 British LGBT AwardsThe pair were named the winner of the Global Impact award, for their long-standing work to raise awareness of HIV/ AIDS with.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago