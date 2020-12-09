Global  
 

Elton John won’t be dropping another album anytime soon: ‘I have no idea what the f**k I’m going to do next’

PinkNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Elton John has revealed he’s holding off on releasing another record, saying rather matter-of-factly: “I have no idea what the f**k I’m going to do next, and that feels great.” Same, John. Same. In an interview for Record Collector magazine, the British singer-songwriter explained that, amid the...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Sir Elton John holds off recording another album for now

Sir Elton John holds off recording another album for now 00:41

 Sir Elton John has admitted it might be a while before fans get a new album from him as he's enjoying his time at home with his two sons and isn't in the "mood" to write new tunes.

