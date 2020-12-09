Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro-Trump Twitter troll allegedly made thousands from fake ‘Gay Voices for Trump’ fundraiser

PinkNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A pro-Trump Twitter troll impersonated members of the president’s family and raked in thousands of dollars for a fictitious ‘Gay Voices for Trump’ group, it has been alleged. Josh Hall, a 21-year-old food-delivery driver, admitted to the New York Times that he was behind a number of accounts impersonating...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally 00:43

 US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains [Video]

Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains

According to the website Factbase, President Donald Trump's Twitter following has taken a bit of a hit since November 17th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk [Video]

Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk

Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 00:35Published