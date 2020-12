2 injured after encounter breaks out between police, cattle smugglers in Greater Noida



Encounter broke out between police and cattle smugglers in UP's Greater Noida. The encounter occurred at Surajpur area of Greater Noida on November 08 at around 02:30 pm. 2 cattle smugglers got injured.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on November 8, 2020

Watch: Man snatches chain from woman in broad daylight in Greater Noida



A man snatched chain worn by woman in Beta 2 police station area in Greater Noida on Nov 02. The accused was supported by another man in executing the robbery. The incident was happened when the woman.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published on November 5, 2020