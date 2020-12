Why William and Kate are called the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo



A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 18 hours ago

Royals release candid Christmas card family pictures



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas cardphotograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home. Also releasedis a candid image of The Prince of Wales and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago