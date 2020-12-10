Papa John's Trophy: Holders Portsmouth to face Peterborough in third round
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Holders and 2020 finalists Portsmouth will face fellow League One side Peterborough in the Papa John's Trophy third round.
Peterborough City and unitary authority in England
EFL League One Division in English football league system
