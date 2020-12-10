Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

True Blood might be getting a big gay reboot

PinkNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
True Blood is getting a reboot, and that sound you hear is thousands of gays screaming in unison. The horror series aired on HBO for seven seasons, kicking off in 2008 and ending in 2014, and proved a huge hit with LGBT+ audiences for its camp, over-the-top style. The series, based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'True Blood' Reboot From 'Riverdale' Creator in the Works at HBO | THR News

'True Blood' Reboot From 'Riverdale' Creator in the Works at HBO | THR News 01:15

 Big news for 'True Blood' fans. HBO is in the early stages of developing a new version of its iconic vampire series.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News [Video]

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News

In today's top stories, HBO is in the early stages of a 'True Blood' reboot from 'Riverdale' creator, Alfred Molina is reprising the role of Doctor Octopus for 'Spider-Man 3' and Nicolas Cage is set to..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

iCarly Is Coming Back With the Original Stars on Paramount+

 It's a big day for anyone who was really into television in the late 2000s/early 2010s. First we learned there's going to be a True Blood reboot, and now TVLine...
E! Online