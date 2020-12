Nicola Sturgeon accuses Tories of using her husband as a 'weapon' to damage her Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The First Minister was questioned today by Ruth Davidson on her husband's evidence to the Holyrood investigation. The First Minister was questioned today by Ruth Davidson on her husband's evidence to the Holyrood investigation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like