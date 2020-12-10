Global  
 

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson steps aside amid bribery probe

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Joe Anderson was arrested by police investigating the awarding of building contracts.
Joe Anderson arrest: Liverpool council asked for property deals

 The government has asked Liverpool City Council to disclose any planned property deals by Friday.
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson bailed in bribery inquiry

 He was arrested with four other people in an investigation into the awarding of building contracts.
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour [Video]

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he wasarrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city,sources have said.

Derek Hatton arrested in Liverpool building contracts bribery probe

 The ex-Liverpool City Council deputy leader is suspected of witness intimidation, the BBC understands.
BBC News

