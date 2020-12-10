Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson steps aside amid bribery probe
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Joe Anderson was arrested by police investigating the awarding of building contracts.
Joe Anderson was arrested by police investigating the awarding of building contracts.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Anderson (politician) British Labour Party politician, Mayor of Liverpool
Joe Anderson arrest: Liverpool council asked for property dealsThe government has asked Liverpool City Council to disclose any planned property deals by Friday.
BBC News
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson bailed in bribery inquiryHe was arrested with four other people in an investigation into the awarding of building contracts.
BBC News
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
'Hollywood of the North' film studio plan approvedNew studios will form part of a media production hub for Europe, says Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson.
BBC News
Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England
Salah breaks Liverpool scoring record in Midtjylland drawMohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's record Champions League goalscorer as the Reds complete their group-stage campaign with a draw at Midtjylland.
BBC News
Derek Hatton arrested in Liverpool building contracts bribery probeThe ex-Liverpool City Council deputy leader is suspected of witness intimidation, the BBC understands.
BBC News
'I had goose bumps... it was perfect,' says Klopp as fans return to AnfieldIt was an emotional night at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool welcomed back fans for the first time since becoming Premier League champions.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources