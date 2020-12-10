Anti-LGBT+ televangelist Pat Robertson wants God to steal election for Donald Trump. Yes, really
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Anti-LGBT+ televangelist Pat Robertson has claimed that “the Lord himself” will intervene to ensure that Joe Biden never takes office and that Donald Trump remains as president. With 40 days until the orange-faced menace is kicked to the kerb, Robertson has called on God himself to prevent Donald Trump from...
As President Donald Trump has become consumed with contesting the results of an election he lost, staffers acknowledge that Trump has not given many signals about what his plans will be once the Electoral College affirms President-elect Joe Biden’s win. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.
President Donald Trump has waged an all-out war against the election results. Several Republicans have waged lawsuits in multiple states seeking to overturn the election results. Sen. Mitt Romney said..