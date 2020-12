Kay Burley taken off air for six months after breaking Covid-19 rules

Big turnaround possible if people follow COVID rules for 3 more months: AIIMS Director



Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that big change related to pandemic can be observed if COVID-19 appropriate behaviour managed for next 3 months. He said, "Now, we have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation



A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago