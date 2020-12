Lech Poznan vs Rangers In Pictures Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Lech Poznan vs Rangers In Pictures Lech Poznan vs Rangers In Pictures 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Morelos deserves to equal McCoist record'



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos 'deserves' to equal Ally McCoist's European scoring record for Rangers after he scored his 21st goal in their 1-0 win over Lech.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published on October 30, 2020