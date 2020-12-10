|
|
Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Mass testing to be rolled out to secondary school pupils in worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code
A driving-obsessed six-year-old boy can recite the entire Highway Code from memory - and is even teaching his mum to help pass her theory test. Little Nathan Henry-McGhie picked up the Highway Code..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:52Published
Related news from verified sources
|