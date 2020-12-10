Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex

BBC Local News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Mass testing to be rolled out to secondary school pupils in worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code [Video]

Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code

A driving-obsessed six-year-old boy can recite the entire Highway Code from memory - and is even teaching his mum to help pass her theory test. Little Nathan Henry-McGhie picked up the Highway Code..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Plan to mass test secondary schools in worst areas

 Mass testing to be rolled out in secondary-school children in worst affected areas of London, Kent and Essex
BBC News

Covid tests for secondaries in London, Essex and Kent

 Mass testing to be rolled out to secondary school pupils in worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.
BBC News