Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex

Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020



With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, the various aspects of mass immunisation have become a matter of public debate. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commented on the demand from some quarters to distribute the Covid vaccine free of cost. He said that more important than the cost of the vaccine is who gets it on priority. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content