Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Mass testing for secondary schools in parts of London, Kent and Essex

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Mass testing to be rolled out to secondary school pupils in worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East

Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East 02:12

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Kay Burley off air for six months after breaking Covid rules [Video]

Kay Burley off air for six months after breaking Covid rules

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has been suspended for six months for breakingCovid-19 rules. The channel’s political editor Beth Rigby and correspondentInzamam Rashid have also both been taken off air for three months following aninternal review.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020 [Video]

Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020

With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, the various aspects of mass immunisation have become a matter of public debate. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commented on the demand from some quarters to distribute the Covid vaccine free of cost. He said that more important than the cost of the vaccine is who gets it on priority. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Ellen DeGeneres says she's tested positive for COVID-19

 Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19 but adds, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now." CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
CBS News

TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

 Production on her popular programme, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be suspended until January.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:48Published

London councillor accidentally causes fire during virtual meeting

 Tom Sleigh was trying to light a candle when his notepad went up in flames during an online meeting.
BBC News
Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU [Video]

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle. He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling. Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code [Video]

Meet the six-year-old boy who can recite the entire Highway Code

A driving-obsessed six-year-old boy can recite the entire Highway Code from memory - and is even teaching his mum to help pass her theory test. Little Nathan Henry-McGhie picked up the Highway Code..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

German tennis star Alexander Zverev prepares for London contract fight

 German tennis star Alexander Zverev is preparing for a High Court fight with a London-based sports management company which began representing him when he was a...
Belfast Telegraph

Mera Bhai's 'Futureproofing' Video Is A Hazy, Surreal Watch

Mera Bhai's 'Futureproofing' Video Is A Hazy, Surreal Watch It's an off piste journey around London... *Mera Bhai* isn't someone you can pin down easily. Born in London but with extensive Indian roots, his childhood...
Clash

The Brandman Agency shuts ‘physical’ London office

 Global travel and tourism specialists The Brandman Agency has closed its London office and trimmed its UK team, but kept on ‘key executives’ as it reassesses...
PRWeek