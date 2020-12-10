Global  
 

Boris Johnson on preparing UK for no EU trade deal

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says there’s a “strong possibility” the UK will not reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market...

