You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ancelotti surprised by Calvert-Lewin consistency



Carlo Ancelotti admits he is surprised by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's consistency while Clinton Morrison thinks Calvert-Lewin is a 'nightmare for defenders'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published on November 22, 2020 Ancelotti: Dangerous Calvert-Lewin working well



Carlo Ancelotti praised 'dangerous' Dominic Calvert-Lewin and says the forward has worked on his finishing inside the box. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:27 Published on November 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Fewer touches than Pickford: £36m-rated Everton star left a passenger of Chelsea win – opinion Dominic Calvert-Lewin was left a passenger of Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive tactics as Everton beat Chelsea on Saturday.

Football FanCast 6 days ago