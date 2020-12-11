Australian-style Brexit? Be careful what you wish for, warns last Australian PM Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Boris Johnson has been told to “be careful what you wish for” as he was given a stark warning of the torments of trading with the EU on so-called Australian terms by the nation’s previous prime minister. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

