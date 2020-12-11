Global  
 

Australian-style Brexit? Be careful what you wish for, warns last Australian PM

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has been told to “be careful what you wish for” as he was given a stark warning of the torments of trading with the EU on so-called Australian terms by the nation’s previous prime minister.
