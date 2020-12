Surrey patients fear loss of access to life-changing specialist services if Queen Victoria Hospital merger happens Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Patients have told how the Queen Vic's renowned reconstruction services made them feel whole again. Patients have told how the Queen Vic's renowned reconstruction services made them feel whole again. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans 65+ are using THIS for the first time



As the pandemic has upended our everyday lives, it's also prompted many of us to try new ways of doing things. That applies to America's seniors as well, who have been making strides in using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on October 27, 2020