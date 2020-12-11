Price of food to rise by £3.1bn a year if we don't reach Brexit deal
Friday, 11 December 2020 (
12 minutes ago) "Currently, four-fifths of UK food imports come from the EU and without a tariff-free deal, supermarkets and their customers face over £3 billion in tariffs from 2021."
Tesco chairman warns of price hikes in no-deal Brexit
Mr Allan warned food bills could climb by 5% on average in the event of a no-deal scenario, with specific products likely to increase significantly more.
Hereford Times
12 hours ago
