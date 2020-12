You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barbara Windsor recognised Ross Kemp amidst her battle with Alzheimer's



'EastEnders' icon Dame Barbara Windsor "recognised" her on-screen son Ross Kemp during a recent FaceTime call amidst her battle with Alzheimer's Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:35 Published on October 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Barbara Windsor Passed Away Peacefully After Lengthy Battle With Alzheimer's The actress best known for her role in 'EastEnders' died at the age of 83 at a London care home, and her husband Scott Mitchell describes her final weeks as full...

AceShowbiz 3 hours ago