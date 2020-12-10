Global  
 

Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens: Cengiz Under scores his first Foxes goal

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020
Leicester City will be seeded in Monday's Europa League last-32 draw after sealing top spot in Group G with victory over AEK Athens.
