Tributes flood in for defiant LGBT+ ally and camp icon Dame Barbara Windsor
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Gay icon Dame Barbara Windsor, the Eastenders and Carry On star best known for portraying Peggy Mitchell, has passed away at the age of 83. According to The Guardian, in a statement Friday (11 December), Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell said: “It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife...
