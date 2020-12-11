Global  
 

Tributes flood in for defiant LGBT+ ally and camp icon Dame Barbara Windsor

PinkNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Gay icon Dame Barbara Windsor, the Eastenders and Carry On star best known for portraying Peggy Mitchell, has passed away at the age of 83. According to The Guardian, in a statement Friday (11 December), Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell said: “It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 00:58

 Carry On and EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83.

