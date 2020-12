'Rest in peace Babs': Tributes pour in as Carry On and EastEnders star dies aged 83 Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dame Barbara Windsor's EastEnders co-stars have led the tributes to the former Carry On star following her death at the age of 83. Dame Barbara Windsor's EastEnders co-stars have led the tributes to the former Carry On star following her death at the age of 83. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like