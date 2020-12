You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM: Brexit deal very much determined by the EU



On the issue of Brexit, Boris Johnson said the likelihood of a deal was "verymuch determined " by the EU. "There's a deal to be done if they want to do it,which would, I think, benefit people on both.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources MP accuses Cornwall Council of 'constant whining' over EU Brexit cash Steve Double responded after Boris Johnson was accused of breaking a promise over money to replace EU funding for Cornwall

Cornish Guardian 6 days ago