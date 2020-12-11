Reynhard Sinaga, ‘evil’ rapist who bragged about his crimes with Little Mix lyrics, slapped with tougher sentence Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The “most prolific rapist” in British legal history, Reynhard Sinaga, has had his minimum jail term increased from 30 to 40 years by the Court of Appeal. Sinaga, 37, is linked to more than 190 potential victims, many of whom were gay and bisexual men he lured from outside Manchester nightclubs. In January the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

