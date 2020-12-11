Award-winning South Korean director Kim Ki-duk dies with Covid-19 Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, who won the top award at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 but later faced allegations of trying to force an actress into shooting off-script sexual scenes, has died at the age of 59. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

