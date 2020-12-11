Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Award-winning South Korean director Kim Ki-duk dies with Covid-19

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, who won the top award at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 but later faced allegations of trying to force an actress into shooting off-script sexual scenes, has died at the age of 59.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like