The Prom’s Ariana DeBose used ‘all the pressures’ of growing up queer to tell a lesbian love story the right way

PinkNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ariana DeBose wanted The Prom to tell the story of “young, beautiful brown girls who identify as queer” the right way. DeBose stars in the new Ryan Murphy musical as a closeted high school student who is banned from attending prom with her girlfriend, prompting a group of has-been Broadway stars to descend on...
