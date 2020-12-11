The Prom’s Ariana DeBose used ‘all the pressures’ of growing up queer to tell a lesbian love story the right way Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Ariana DeBose wanted The Prom to tell the story of “young, beautiful brown girls who identify as queer” the right way. DeBose stars in the new Ryan Murphy musical as a closeted high school student who is banned from attending prom with her girlfriend, prompting a group of has-been Broadway stars to descend on... 👓 View full article

