Carlo Ancelotti confident Everton can defeat Chelsea without James Rodriguez

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident his side can cope without playmaker James Rodriguez after the Colombia international was ruled out of the visit of Chelsea.
