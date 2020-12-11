Covid: Wales lockdown 'inevitable' if cases do not fall

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system



Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago

New Covid-19 restrictions planned for Wales as cases climb again



Further national restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus will comeinto effect across Wales from next week, First Minister Mark Drakeford hasannounced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago