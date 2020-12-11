Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: Wales lockdown 'inevitable' if cases do not fall

BBC News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Mark Drakeford said stricter rules in Wales after Christmas were not a "foregone conclusion".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19

Wales' Health Minister says NHS is 'having to make choices' due to Covid-19 01:02

 Wales' Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said that the "NHS isn't overwhelmedbut it's having to make choices to make sure it doesn't become overwhelmed".It comes as cases have spiked in Wales following the recent "firebreak"lockdown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system

Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”. On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
New Covid-19 restrictions planned for Wales as cases climb again [Video]

New Covid-19 restrictions planned for Wales as cases climb again

Further national restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus will comeinto effect across Wales from next week, First Minister Mark Drakeford hasannounced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period [Video]

Mark Drakeford on 'Christmas bubble' of three households mixing during festive period

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford outlines the UK-wide approach tocoronavirus restrictions throughout the Christmas season, in which up to threehouseholds can mix for a limited five-day period...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Did Wales' firebreak lockdown work?

 Wales has seen a big rise in coronavirus cases since the end of the 17-day firebreak lockdown.
BBC News

Covid: Post-Christmas lockdown warning for Wales

 BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Stricter rules will come into force after Christmas if Covid cases do not fall, first minister warns.
BBC Local News

Covid: Post-Christmas Wales lockdown warning

 First Minister says stricter rules will come into force after Christmas if Covid cases do not fall.
BBC News