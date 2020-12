Andrea McLean's final Loose Women show date confirmed as she ends 13-year stint Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Scots presenter struggled to hold back the tears as she made an emotional announcement on her future on the show last month. The Scots presenter struggled to hold back the tears as she made an emotional announcement on her future on the show last month. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andrea McLean Announces She’s Leaving Loose Women



Andrea McLean has announced that she's leaving ITV's Loose Women. Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago