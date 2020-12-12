Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail as Pompeo tweets support
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Jimmy Lai, the 73-year-old Hong Kong media tycoon and advocate for democracy, has been denied bail after being charged on Friday under the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s new national security law.
