You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once made a cameo in 'EastEnders' alongside her, has paid tribute to the late acting legend, admitting she "cheered the world up with her own British brand of.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:24 Published 19 hours ago Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara Windsor



The Alzheimer’s Society has said the legacy of Dame Barbara Windsor’s charitycampaigning lives on following her death. The actress was diagnosed withAlzheimer’s disease in 2014 and made the news.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 19 hours ago Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures



A look back at the life of Dame Barbara Windsor in pictures, after the CarryOn! and EastEnders star died aged 83. Dame Barbara, who starred in a host ofCarry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago