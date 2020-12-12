Global  
 

Why Sinn Fein could well have dodged a bullet at the last election

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Be careful what you wish for. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told a Guardian podcast this week: “We should have run more candidates (in the February general election) and if I’d been in the possession of a crystal ball and could have accurately predicted… we would have had more parliamentarians, more Teachtai Dala elected.”
