McDermott ramming home the importance of going on a winning run as Glentoran aim to push up table Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

For Glentoran fans, the Boxing Day showdown with Linfield looms large, but before that manager Mick McDermott wants his team to collect maximum points in their next three league games. For Glentoran fans, the Boxing Day showdown with Linfield looms large, but before that manager Mick McDermott wants his team to collect maximum points in their next three league games. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

