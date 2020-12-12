Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres Show staff say ratings, advertising and celebrity bookings are tanking after toxic workplace scandal

PinkNews Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have said ratings, advertising and celebrity bookings are tanking since the show became embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal. DeGeneres found herself at the centre of a media storm in July when former and current employees alleged that the show was plagued by racism, fear and...
Video Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Struggles to Book Celebrity Guests After Toxic Workplace Scandal

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Struggles to Book Celebrity Guests After Toxic Workplace Scandal 01:36

 An employee on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' spoke out and said the show is losing ratings and sponsors after the toxic workplace scandal. On top of that, they struggle to book celebrity guests for the show.

