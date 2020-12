You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid stimulus & relief for middle class: FM Nirmala on measures #HTLS2020



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered criticism that the government's stimulus package - announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic - didn't have enough measures for the middle class... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:23 Published 1 week ago What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020



With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times, the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:33 Published 1 week ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths pass 60,000



The Government said a further 414 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 60,113. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago