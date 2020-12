You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hull City vs Shrewsbury Town live from the KCOM Stadium The Tigers host the Shrews this afternoon looking to keep their fine unbeaten run in League One going

Hull Daily Mail 3 hours ago



Hull City vs Shrewsbury Town big match preview City host one of League One's out of form sides keen to keep their promotion hunt on track ahead of a busy week

Hull Daily Mail 19 hours ago



Adelakun, Eaves, de Wijs? Hull City's predicted starting XI The Tigers welcome Shrewsbury Town to East Yorkshire for the first time since 2003

Hull Daily Mail 6 hours ago