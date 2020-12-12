Global  
 

Heineken Champions Cup: Bristol 38-51 Clermont

BBC News Saturday, 12 December 2020
Bristol were outshone by Clermont in their first Champions Cup game since 2008, as the French side put on a thrilling seven-try attacking display.
Champions Cup - what you need to know

 New format, new contenders, same sky-high intensity. The Champions Cup, after less than two months away, is back.
BBC News

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulon 26-14 Sale

 Sale lose their first game under new head coach Paul Deacon as they were defeated by Toulon in the Heineken Champions Cup.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News Wales Online

News24.com | Kolbe sparkles as Toulouse end Ulster's two-year unbeaten home run

 Cheslin Kolbe said he was stunned by his own ability after scoring twice as Toulouse started their European Champions Cup campaign with a 29-22 victory at...
News24

Bath v Scarlets live updates

Bath v Scarlets live updates All of the latest action, team news and kick-off time as the Scarlets kick off their Champions Cup campaign away to Bath at the Rec
Wales Online