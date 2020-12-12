Heineken Champions Cup: Bristol 38-51 Clermont

Banksy confirms mural of sneezing pensioner is his work



A mural that appeared on the side of a house in Bristol overnight was createdby Banksy, the elusive artist has confirmed. The image appears to show apensioner whose sneeze is knocking over buildings, an effect created byspraying it on the side of the house on Vale Street in Totterdown – England’ssteepest road.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970