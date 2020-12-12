Global  
 

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Derby ends in stalemate at Old Trafford

BBC News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Manchester City avoid a third straight derby defeat as they earn a goalless draw at Manchester United.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rashford expects 'tactical' Manchester derby

Rashford expects 'tactical' Manchester derby 02:09

 Manchester Utd striker Marcus Rashford believes Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, will be 'quite a tactical game'.

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Have Man City finally moved on from Kompany?

 Despite struggles in front of goal, Manchester City's hopes of mounting a Premier League title challenge remain intact courtesy of a watertight defence.
BBC News

Southampton 0-1 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling winner for Pep Guardiola's side

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League and close in on the top four with a hard-fought victory over Southampton at St Mary's.
BBC News

Sterling scores winner as Man City move closer to top four

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League and close in on the top four with a hard-fought victory over Southampton at St Mary's.
BBC News
Match preview: Southampton v Man City [Video]

Match preview: Southampton v Man City

Match preview Soton v Man City

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

England's Bronze named Fifa best women's player

 Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze becomes the first English player to win women's player of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Confidence, momentum, quality - Micah Richards on why Man Utd are title contenders again

 MOTD2 pundit Micah Richards says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more credit than he gets for his side's resurgence.
BBC News

Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United: Hosts up to third after thumping win

 Manchester United climb to third in the Premier League with a thumping victory over Leeds at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Man Utd hammer Leeds in crazy game to go third

 Manchester United climb to third in the Premier League with a thumping victory over Leeds at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Leaders Man Utd thrash Bristol City to top WSL at Christmas

 Leah Galton and Tobin Heath both score twice as Manchester United thrash the Women's Super League's bottom side Bristol City.
BBC News

Old Trafford (area) Old Trafford (area) Area in Greater Manchester, England

