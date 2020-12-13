Supermarkets to stockpile food as no-deal Brexit looks 'likely'

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal



Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12 Published 19 hours ago

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?



Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks, Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:36 Published 2 days ago