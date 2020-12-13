Global  
 

Supermarkets to stockpile food as no-deal Brexit looks 'likely'

Nottingham Post Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Supermarkets to stockpile food as no-deal Brexit looks 'likely'A deadline of Sunday, December 13, has been set to reach a post-Brexit trade deal or start planning for a no-deal outcome.
News video: Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there

Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there 01:00

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tells LBC "we are 90% of the way there" onsecuring a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

