You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers



Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary



Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on October 25, 2020 Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations



Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published on October 15, 2020