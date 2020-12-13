Stuart McCall: Bradford City sack manager after six straight defeats
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
League Two Bradford City sack manager Stuart McCall after six defeats in a row.
League Two Bradford City sack manager Stuart McCall after six defeats in a row.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Stuart McCall Association football player
Bradford City A.F.C. Association football club in England
EFL League Two Football league which is the fourth tier in the English football league system