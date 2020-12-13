Meghan Markle 'tense' after meeting Kate Middleton amid rift

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Royal Fashion Choices Explained



The royals are photographed constantly, and sometimes their fashion choices have a meaning. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03 Published on November 16, 2020 Royal Wedding Details You Might Not Know



You may think you love royal weddings, but you might have missed these details. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:59 Published on November 5, 2020 Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US Election



The wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will make British royal family history as its first member to vote in the US presidential election. The Duchess of Sussex is an American citizen. The couple now.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on November 3, 2020