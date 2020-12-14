Global  
 

Covid vaccine: GPs in England to begin offering Pfizer jab

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Surgeries in more than 100 locations are receiving their first deliveries of the Pfizer jab.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump announces coronavirus vaccine US rollout to begin

Donald Trump announces coronavirus vaccine US rollout to begin 01:19

 US president Donald Trump announces a "medical miracle", saying the FDA hasauthorised the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use in the country and therollout will begin within 24 hours.

‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey [Video]

‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has said that the Union government is making preparations for swift distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine once it gets all regulatory approvals. The Minister of State for Health said that booths, much like those used during elections, are being prepared where the vaccination drives will be conducted. The Minister further added that only 100 people would be vaccinated per day at the booths. ‘Covid warriors will be the first to get vaccinated followed by frontline workers and those above 50 or 60 years of age,’ the Minister added. Choubey also said that they are soon going to start sending equipment for handling the vaccine to states. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:19Published
Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable [Video]

Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital. Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala. He was reportedly shifted on Saturday night after he had complained of discomfort. Hospital authority said Vij's condition is stable, he has been given a Remdesivir course. However, doctors will decide on whether the minister needs to be given plasma therapy. The Haryana Health Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. Last month, Vij had got one shot of the two-dose trial of Covid vaccine, Covaxin. The 67-year-old BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in Covaxin's phase 3 trials. Covaxin is an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech against Covid. Vij was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. Bharat Biotech had said Covaxin's trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. It had said the vaccine efficacy would be determined two weeks after the second dose.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published

Covid-19: London council tells schools to teach online

 The leader of one council writes to head teachers and parents warning of "extreme risk" of rising cases.
BBC News

Covid-19: White House officials to receive some of first Pfizer vaccines

 Top officials are set to be given some of the first vaccines, which are being rolled out in the US.
BBC News

Pfizer details its coronavirus vaccine distribution

 Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine have begun to rollout of Pfizer's manufacturing facility in Michigan. The company aims to distribute 50 million doses..
CBS News

Role-playing, planning for earthquakes, mass training: US health care centers prep for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

 The first doses of Pfizer's FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine will be injected into the arms of health care workers in all 50 states beginning Monday.
USATODAY.com

Crowds gather to watch first COVID-19 vaccine trucks leave Michigan Pfizer plant

 A small crowd gathered near the Pfizer manufacturing plant to watch the first trucks carrying the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
 
USATODAY.com

