Government in talks over new power station in UK

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One man’s fight to stop a coal power station



A climate activist in Ghana has been awarded a prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for leading a grassroots campaign to stop a new coal-fired power station being built. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago Former oil-fired power station demolished in Hampshire, UK



A former oil-fired power station in the UK county of Hampshire has been demolished to make way for new-build homes. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published on November 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Sizewell C nuclear plant heads post-Brexit energy plan The government says it is to start talks with French energy firm EDF on a new nuclear power plant in Suffolk as part of a wider commitment to a clean energy...

Sky News 9 hours ago



QC Copper and Gold wins permits for 20,000-meter drill program at its Opemiska project in Quebec QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) announced on Thursday that it has successfully received permits from the government of Quebec for its 20,000-metre drill...

Proactive Investors 4 days ago



