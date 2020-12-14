Global  
 

Starmer urges leaders to try to keep schools open as Khan backs early closure

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer has urged leaders to keep schools open as the London mayor called on the Government to consider closing them early in the capital ahead of Christmas amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday. He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close...

