Google alternatives as YouTube, Gmail and Drive goes down

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Google services outage hits YouTube, Gmail, Drive worldwide Many services from Alphabet Inc including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe.

Brisbane Times 40 minutes ago



Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage Many services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

The Age 40 minutes ago



YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage Many services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

CBC.ca 31 minutes ago



