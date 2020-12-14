Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube, Google and Gmail DOWN across globe in huge outage

Tamworth Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Gmail was telling users it was "trying to connect" before midday on Monday December 14.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Google Down Briefly With Outages To Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive

Google Down Briefly With Outages To Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive 00:24

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

[Update: Fixed] Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and multiple other Google services appear to be down across the globe

 Although usually very reliable, a large outage is affecting multiple Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and more across the globe. more…
9to5Google

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage

 All services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
CBC.ca