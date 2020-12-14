|
|
YouTube, Google and Gmail DOWN across globe in huge outage
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Gmail was telling users it was "trying to connect" before midday on Monday December 14.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
[Update: Fixed] Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and multiple other Google services appear to be down across the globe
Although usually very reliable, a large outage is affecting multiple Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and more across the globe.
more…
9to5Google
|
YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage
All services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
CBC.ca
|