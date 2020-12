Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites



Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago

Kane expected to be fit for derby



Harry Kane was not involved in Tottenham's Europa League match with LASK Linz on Thursday but manager Jose Mourinho thinks the forward will be back to face Arsenal in Sunday's north London.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago